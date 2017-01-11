Uganda: Makerere Demands Shs29 Billion Fees From Students

Kampala — With only days to the tuition payment deadline, Makerere University is demanding more than Shs29b in fees from private- sponsored students.

The university re-opened on Monday last week after two months of indefinite closure ordered by President Museveni on November 1 following a strike by lecturers demanding payment of their six-month incentive arrears.

By Friday last week, the university had collected Shs2b from students out of Shs31.7b they are projected to collect before next Monday's fees deadline. The university has about 36,000 students of which 30,000 are private.

Before the November 1 closure, the university had collected Shs18.3b in tuition fees out of the Shs23.4b they had projected to raise.

Should all the students pay the tuition and functional fees, Makerere projects to collect Shs88b from students this academic year.

This semester, the university projects to collect Shs53b in tuition and functional fees.

Prof Barnabas Nawangwe, the university deputy vice chancellor finance and administration, said they are optimistic the university will collect the projected fees.

"Last week, students were only reporting back. Now the majority are back, and there are queues at all banks and I think everyone is trying to beat the deadline."

He also advised students to use the additional weeks to clear the tuition with "a small surcharge."

Implication

Students who will miss the January 16 tuition payment deadline will not receive examination permit, a precondition for sitting end of first semester exams, which commence on January 30.

Last week, the university academic registrar, Mr Alfred Masikye Namoah, issued what is likely to be a last warning to students to clear the fees before the deadline.

"All students who have not completed payment of tuition and functional fees for semester one should have all fees paid by the 12th week of the semester (Monday January 16, 2017). Only students who have completed payment of tuition will be issued examination permits by the college registrars," Mr Masikye noted in statement.

The 2016 Makerere University tuition payment policy states that a student who fails to clear the fees within the stipulated 12 week from start of semester may be permitted to complete payment by the 15th week of the semester with a surcharge of 5 per cent on the outstanding balance.

The three additional weeks for students who will be paying the 5 per cent surcharge ends on February 6, a week after the start of end of the first semester exams.

Students who miss the deadline can also individually write to the vice chancellor explaining the cause and stating when they expect to clear the balance. The vice chancellor decides whether to allow them sit end of year exams or reject the student's explanation.

Mr Roy Ssemboga, the university students' guild boss, yesterday expressed worry that some students are likely to miss the deadline. He told Daily Monitor that students who can't meet the Monday deadline should exploit other available windows.

"There are other avenues for students who miss the Monday deadline. They can pay with 5 per cent surcharge or write to the vice chancellor, and my plea to the vice chancellor is that he should understand the severity of university closure on students' ability to meet tuition payment deadline," Mr Sssemboga said.