Uganda: Army Captain Netted Over Conning Kasese Victims

Photo: Abubaker Lubowa/Daily Monitor

King Mumbere’s loyalists being led to the police bus that took them to Luzira after a court session in Jinja.

Kasese — UPDF officer in Kasese District has been accused of conning victims and suspects in the recent conflict in Rwenzori sub-region.

The captain attached to Kasese Officers Mess together with other security informers, have been arrested by police over alleged extortion of money from the public.

The suspect allegedly took advantage of a list of police's most wanted royal guards to solicit money from the affected families whose loved ones have been missing.

The army officer is alleged to have been charging between Shs1 and 2 million claiming that he would release the list of those wanted by police so that they can take off before being arrested.

Instead of the officers helping their kinsmen to find their loved ones, they instead opted to make business out of them.

President Museveni also hinted on the same issue last week when he met some leaders from the Rwenzururu kingdom in Kampala.

When contacted, the police public relations officer for Rwenzori East, Mr Sowed Mansur confirmed the arrest of the army officer but said the suspect had been released on police bond. "It is true we received those allegations, we apprehended the culprit but we have given him police bond as investigations continue,"Mr Mansur said.

Although Mr Mansur noted that the racket was big, he defended that police were acting swifting.

Mr Mansur also advised the public not to offer any one money in a bid to have access to the mentioned list.

Kasese municipality mayor Godfrey Kabbyanga faulted the captain for betraying his own people instead of helping them.

The conflict in Rwenzori

On November 5, 2016, a UPDF private Mulanda Muhammad was stabbed to death at Nyabuswa trading centre in Mugusu Sub-county, Kabarole District.

The soldier was allegdly killed by his tribesmen, the Bakonjo after he tried to counsel them not to get involved in tribal attacks and fighting government.

After his death, the police and army carried out an operation in Nyabuswa hills, where they shot dead four suspects believed to have taken part in the killing.

On November 24, 2016 security forces shot dead eight people during a sting operation in Kamabale A village in the hilly, Karangura sub-county in Kabarole District.

The fighting pitted a combined force of UPDF and police against machete wielding men.

The government forces also overrun the militias training camp at Kamabale.

The following day, police and army arrested over 10 suspects.