10 January 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Ex-Gov Shema Appears in Court for Alleged Misappropriation of Funds

The immediate former governor of Katsina State, Ibrahim Shema, has appeared in court for alleged financial misappropriation during his tenure as governor.

Mr. Shema was arraigned before Justice Ibrahim Bako by the Katsina state government and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday.

He, however, did not take plea.

Earlier, EFCC counsel, Jibrin Samuel, had urged the court to remand Mr. Shema in prison so that they could have access to him at will.

Mr. Samuel asked that the administrative bail earlier given to Mr. Shema be revoked, saying he had shown some signs of not reporting to the commission.

The defence counsel, Joseph Daudu, however, objected to the prayer of the EFFC counsel to have his client remanded in prison custody.

Mr. Daudu argued that the state High Court had no jurisdiction to try his client, adding that Mr. Shema should be allowed to go home until the case had been appropriately filed.

The trial judge, Mr. Bako, ruled that it was premature for the EFCC counsel to pray for the detention of the ex-governor in prison.

He advised both sides to take the case slowly in order to have a decent trial, and adjourned the case till Feb. 7 for mention.

NAN reports that the state government had alleged illegal diversion of state funds during Mr. Shema's tenure. (NAN)

