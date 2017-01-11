10 January 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Police Refute Herdsmen, Farmers Clash in Delta

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Nigeria Police Command in Delta has denied that there was a clash between herdsmen and farmers in the state.

The command's spokesman, Andrew Aniamaka, made this known in a statement made available to journalists in Warri, Delta State, on Tuesday.

Mr. Aniamaka also advised journalists to verify their facts from relevant authorities before publication.

"The attention of the command has been drawn to reports suggesting that there are clashes between herdsmen and farmers in some communities in Delta.

"The command wishes to state unequivocally that it is not aware of any herdsmen and farmers clash anywhere in the state.

"Such unfounded reports are unprofessional, misleading and capable of causing a breakdown of law and order," he said.

Mr. Aniamaka, however, urged the public to disregard the report, and assured that the command would continue to provide adequate security of life and property.

The alleged report claimed the clash had occurred between Abraka and Obiarukwu communities in Ethiope East and Ukwani Local Government Areas, respectively last Wednesday. (NAN)

Nigeria

Former President Jonathan Denies Involvement in Malabu Oil Scandal

Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has denied involvement in the Malabu Oil transaction while he was in office. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.