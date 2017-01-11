Uganda: MPs Add Shs215 Million to Govt's Shs2 Billion for Cranes

Kampala — For the second time in five months, the Ugandan Parliament paid tribute to the success of the national football team - the Uganda Cranes.

Unlike the last time when the team was recognised for qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations, a first for Uganda in 39 years, starting this Saturday in Gabon, Parliament added a prize to it.

Every MP is giving Shs500, 000 from their January paycheck for the team. "I hope we can process the cheque and I deliver it when I travel to Gabon next week," the Speaker Rt. Hon. Rebecca Kadaga said.

That total comes to Shs215.5m as the 10th Parliament has 431 members. Thereafter, Parliament, in a motion moved by Hamson Obua (Ajuri County) went further to congratulate Uganda Cranes and goalkeeper Denis Onyango for winning Glo-Caf awards last week.

Cranes were named Team of the Year while Onyango became the first Ugandan to win the Glo-Caf African Player of the Year (Based in Africa).

Obua's motion was seconded by Makindye West MP Allan Ssewanyama who first proposed the Parliamentary reward last September. Fufa and Serbian coach Micho Sredojevic were also commended.

Football officials led by Fufa chief executive officer Edgar Watson and vice president Darius Mugoye were in the gallery as the national team is in Dubai for a training camp.

Tasked to explain government funding to the national team, state minister of finance and planning David Bahati confirmed that Shs2bn has been wired to Fufa for Cranes' preparations.

"We received the request about seven days ago and we have given the Uganda Cranes two billion shillings," Bahati told the House.

Fufa's initial budget was Shs7bn, Shs4.3b of that was expected to come from government but the federation must now cut their coat according to their cloth. Kawempe North's Latiff Ssebagala called upon Parliament to commend former president Idi Amin (RIP) for his contribution to sports and former Fufa president Lawrence Mulindwa too.

Ssewanyana made a deeper appeal to government to protect sports facilities and support the industry beyond hand-outs while a cross-section of MPs want federations to go beyond the centre to tap talent in rural areas.

State Sports minister Charles Bakkabulindi detailed Uganda's recent successes in sports including hosting the World Cross Country Championships and the national basketball teams qualifying for the Afrobasket.

He decried that the funds under his ministry are insufficient to fund the 53 sports disciplines fully.