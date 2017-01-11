Rwanda: Singer 'The Ben' Donates Rwf1 Million to Vulnerable Children

Renowned Rwandan singer Mugisha Benjamin popularly known as 'The Ben' has donated Rwf1 million to help children from poor families ahead of the new term scheduled to open soon.

This was during a fundraising drive organised by the Light my Candle charity organisation.

The Ben, who is the member of the organisation, urged children to be more focused about academics and continue to fight for a better tomorrow no matter the challenges.

Speaking at the event held last week at Hilltop-Remera in Kigali, he shared his 'stony' journey to success, saying in spite of his poor family background, he strived to reach the level he is at now.

"Grab the chances you have got with two hands and never waste any opportunity. Otherwise you will regret," he said.

He advised the kids to keep away from drugs and immoral acts for them to be responsible and important persons in the families and society generally.

The event, part of celebrations to mark the annual Light my Candle charity Gala Day, aimed at raising funds to support more than 300 vulnerable children supported by the organisation.

The other things that were donated include scholastic materials like books, shoes, school sweaters, clothes, school bags, pens, mathematics sets and many more, worth about Rwf2 million.

Emanuel Twagirimana, the organisation's country director, said they started the initiative to offer education to all, especially underprivileged children.

"Since education is a right for everyone we wanted to help these underprivileged kids to access education for their economic, social and cultural development," he said.

Muhoozi Daniel, one of the founder members of the organisation, said the children that are supported go to different schools.

The event also featured entertainment acts from Rwandan-South African rapper Mugisha Tshabana.

Light my Candle Rwanda, a youth-led nonprofit- organisation was launched in 2009.