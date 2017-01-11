Kenyatta University Offers Under-18 Games Sh400 Million Boost

Kenyatta University on Tuesday unveiled a Sh400 million sponsorship for the World Under-18 Championships to be held in Nairobi from July 12 to 16 at Kasarani.

The university's acting vice-chancellor Prof Paul Wainaina said that the sponsorship is part of their contribution towards the construction of the athletes' village and warm-up track at the institution.

Wainaina said the renovations to upgrade the hostels to a three-star hotel status and construction of the running track will be complete by the end of April, ready for a test run. "We feel privileged to host such an event... this is a national issue and we need to get involved in a big way," said Wainaina upon signing their partnership with the World Under-18 Championships' chief executive Mwangi Muthee and the event's local organising committee chairman Jackson Tuwei.

Muthee said the renovations at Kenyatta University that has been earmarked by IAAF for a High Performance Training Centre (HPTC) will cost Sh1.1 billion.

Muthee noted while Kenyatta University have contributed Sh400 million for the upgrade, the government will put in Sh700 million.

Muthee explained that apart from targeting it for a HPTC, the IAAF has hinted that the success of the event should position Kenya for the 2020 World Under-20 Championships.

"IAAF is watching Kenya and for sure the success of this event will definitely give the country a head start for the World Under-20 event," said Muthee.

"The upgrade at the varsity is the legacy LOC wants to leave behind."