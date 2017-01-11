YOUTH and indigenisation minister, Patrick Zhuwao, has slammed student leaders for engaging in politics while ignoring the plight of their colleagues at universities and colleges.

Zhuwao was speaking at the launch of a project called Campus Community Foundation in Harare Tuesday.

He castigated leaders of the Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) and Zimbabwe Congress of Students Union (ZICOSU) for neglecting pertinent issues affecting youths, mostly those that are in colleges and universities.

"Students Union leadership is not representing students' issues at all but, merely getting involved in political issues," Zhuwao told journalists.

His comments come as most student leaders last year participated in many protests against corruption and economic decline accusing President Robert Mugabe's government of causing the suffering of young people.

Thousands of university graduates are unemployed as government has failed to create the promised jobs while empowerment opportunities are only accessible to those with relatives in high offices.

Most union leaders were brutally assaulted by police during demonstrations that took place in many parts of the country. Some of them still have pending court cases accused of violating public order and peace.

However, a student from Midlands State University Nqobile Sibanda who attended the launch differed with the minister.

"The current leadership in most universities has completed programmes. Some of them who hold positions are no longer students at all, so how can they represent us and take care of our concerns as students," Sibanda said.