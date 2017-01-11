A magistrate here has ordered the Zimbabwe Republic Police and the minister of home affairs to pay $5 000 in compensation for wrecking a motorist's vehicle.

Shingi Mutiro, Rusape Provincial Magistrate, granted the compensation following summons filed last year by Simba Chikaka through his lawyer, Peggy Tavagadza of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights.

The summons sought relief amounting to $6, 260 from Rusape Police Station's Constable Titus Mataya, ZRP Commissioner-General Augustine Chihuri and Home Affairs Minister Kembo Mohadi (Now Ignatius Chombo) for damages suffered after Mataya rammed Chikaka's vehicle into a tree.

Mataya had impounded the "new" Nissan Bluebird Sylphy on November 1, 2015 after Chikaka failed to pay a $20 fine for not displaying temporary vehicle registration plates.

While the owner was switched to passenger, the daring police officer used the vehicle to chase other traffic offenders.

Unfortunately, he lost control of the vehicle during one of the chases and hit a tree resulting in the damage. Chikaka sustained injuries to his head, neck and the hip.

From the $6 260 demanded, $4 960 was for the value of the car, $300 as special damages for medical expenses and $1 000 being general damages for pain and suffering.

"However, Rusape Provincial Magistrate Shingi Mutiro on Tuesday 03 January 2016 awarded the motorist $4 960 as compensation for the damages he suffered," said ZLHR in a statement this Tuesday.

"Magistrate Mutiro also ordered Matava, Chihuri and Chombo to pay interest on the total amount of $4 960 from the date when summons were filed to the date of final payment."