Kenya: Omar Hassan Claims Joho Has 35 Armed Men

Mombasa Senator Hassan Omar has raised the red flag over misuse of firearms by licensed individuals in the county, which he said poses a serious security threat ahead of the General Election.

Mr Omar, who is eyeing the governor's seat, said on Tuesday that there should be a thorough scrutiny of some of the individuals including powerful personalities and politicians who have been using their firearms.

He said the government should ensure that security allocated to governors and senators should not exceed one escort officer and four officers to guard their residences as per guidelines issued by the Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet.

"Any allocation in excess of these provision must have a reasonable justification as to the specific threat and circumstances," said Mr Omar, who also dismissed the outcries that followed the withdrawal of security detail of Governor Hassan Joho as diversionary tactics.

He claimed that contrary to the guidelines, Mr Joho "is usually surrounded by 35 armed men" including police officers and private licensed gun holders which he likened "to a police station and armoury".

"Every time he moves around, there are people with 35 guns loaded with a total of 500 rounds of ammunition. That is an armoury. Only the President and his Deputy can match him in terms of such numbers. If he thinks he is under threat by supporting his party leader... Raila Odinga himself has only four escort officers. Why move around with a whole police station... I don't need police station around me," Mr Omar said at a news conference at his Renaissance Centre office in Mombasa.

But the Wiper Democratic Movement-Kenya Secretary-General called for immediate reinstatement of security officers withdrawn from Mr Joho and his Kilifi counterpart Amason Kingi.

But in a quick rejoinder, the governor's Communications Director Richard Chacha dismissed as "rubbish and politics" Mr Omar's claims that the governor is guarded by 35 armed men.

"The governor has only five security officers who has since been withdrawn and he is also a licensed to hold gun which everyone has a right to seek it," Mr Chacha said.

He added: "Does Mr Joho's friends have nothing to do other than surround him everywhere he goes? He does not need all those armed people around him. He cycles to Kisauni without bodyguards and plays beach football without them. Let him sell his agenda rather than discussing Governor Joho every time."