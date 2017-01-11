Malawi's giant telecommunication company, Airtel on Tuesday awarded 10 lucky customers with K150,000 prizes and 10 customers with K50,000 respectively as part of celebrating the new year with them.

Airtel Money Marketing Manager Tione Kafumbu told journalists that Airtel recognise the fact that January is a very difficult month that is why they decided to help customers with" a little something during this difficult month."

Kafumbu said customers paying bills or sending money of not less than K2,000 stand a chance of winning.

"Draws will be conducted on daily, and weekly basis and customers will also stand a chance of winning instantly when they shop at Chipiku stores or refuel their cars at filling stations using Airtel money."

Airtel has since urged Malawians to support the promotion.

Grand winners will go home with K3 million, K1 Million and K800,000 respectively.

Airtel Malawi launched in December last year as part of celebrating Christmas and New year.

The promotion will see the grand winner going home smiling with a K3 Million as one way of showing love to customers.

Kafumbu said the promotion is aimed at bonding customers with Airtel money brand.

"We also need to improve bill payments via Airtel money and increase knowledge of Airtel money services," Said Kafumbu.

Kafumbu said the promotion is about festivities and all Airtel Money customers stand a chance of winning lots of cash everyday every months till the the promotion concludes.

