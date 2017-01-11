Kenya: Doctors Warm Up for Bruising Legal Battle With Government

Doctors were on Tuesday evening warming up for a bruising legal battle with the government after a court ordered the arrest of their union officials for contempt of court, but who brushed off the directive as inconsequential and an attempt to intimidate them.

In a bid to quell one of the most protracted labour disputes the country has ever seen, Lady Justice Hellen Wasilwa, sitting at the Employment and Labour Relations Court in Nairobi, ordered the arrest of Kenya Medical Practitioners', Pharmacists' and Dentists' Union officials, directing that they be arraigned on Thursday for further directions after they failed to appear before her for sentencing for contempt.

But, barely 30 minutes later, the union officials converged on the Railways Club in Nairobi and declared they would continue with their countrywide strike, now in its 39th day, despite the arrest orders against them.

They also face the sack, starting on Wednesday, after the Council of Governors, which is their employer under the devolved health care system, on Monday said it had run out of patience and options.

Now the ball is in the court of Kilimani police boss Peter Kattam, whom Justice Wasilwa directed to assist the court to execute the warrants of arrest. Union officials listed in the suit are Dr Samuel Obegithe, Dr Titus Ondoro, Dr Fredrick Oluga, Dr Hamisi Chibanzi, and Dr Daisy Korir.

'ARREST THEM'

"If they don't want to appear in court, let the police arrest them and bring them here," ordered Judge Wasilwa. "I can't do anything else but to issue a warrant of arrest."

The same court had last year found the union officials guilty of acting in contempt of court when they called on their members to participate in a nationwide job boycott since December 5.

The dispute started in 2013, when health workers started agitating for the signing of a Collective Bargaining Agreement, salary increment, as well as allowances.

But the row came to a head in late November last year, when the Council of Governors moved to court seeking to stop an impending strike by doctors after the union issued a 21-day notice.

The court declared the strike illegal on December 1, but the health workers went ahead with their planned industrial action, arguing they were never served with the orders.

Since then, doctors, through their representatives in the union, have differed with the courts on whether or not to call off the strike, insisting that they will only go back to work when their CBA is implemented.

The doctors are pushing for the implementation of the 2013 deal - which the government has said is impossible to implement because of the costs - that would see a salary review of between 70 and 200 per cent.

WOULD COST

They say that would cost an additional Sh8.1 billion annually to effect, alongside other changes in the work place, but the government has offered a 40 per cent increase instead, which would cost taxpayers an extra Sh4 billion annually to implement.

While nurses' union agreed to talk with the government and went ahead to sign a CBA, negotiations with the doctors have been largely hostile.

On Tuesday, KMPDU secretary-general Ouma Oluga stuck to his December script, saying at the fiery press conference that doctors would not to resume duty until all their demands as captured in the contentious CBA are met.

"The government has come to the end-throes of thinking as it has employed all the tactics available, to no success," he said.

"It has sacked the doctors twice, advertised their jobs once, and will soon re-advertise our positions. But we will not relent until our concerns are addressed."

He was referring to a warning by the Council of Governors on Monday that all the doctors who will not have reported to work by Wednesday will be fired and new ones recruited locally and internationally.

'OUR RESOLVE'

"Doctors in Kenya are irreplaceable," continued Mr Oluga. "They are just testing our resolve. They are intimidating us, but we will not be cowed. We will be united to see that the CBA is implemented, with arrears."

They were joined at the meeting by a number of University of Nairobi medical lecturers and specialists from the Kenyatta National Referral Hospital, who asked them to stay put and demand their rights, including better working conditions.

Away from the packed room at the Railways Club, however, governors were making arrangements to replace the striking doctors. The governors, through their chairman, Mr Peter Munya, and the national government, through Health Cabinet Secretary Cleopa Mailu, said on Monday that doctors who would not comply would be sacked and their positions advertised starting on Wednesday.

Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero on Tuesday gave the strongest indication yet that the governors meant business when he announced that striking medics - about 124 of them - in the county had already received show-cause letters.

Speaking in Mathare, Dr Kidero said doctors who would not have resumed work by Friday would be dismissed, adding that he had not paid them their December salaries because they had not earned it.

"Why pay people for a job they have not done?" he asked.

NOT SACK

In Kajiado, Governor David Nkedianye said they would not sack the striking doctors, but would instead negotiate a return-to-work formula with them.

"Many people are suffering in their homes, with a number on their death beds, and it's unfortunate because they cannot afford private health care," said Dr Nkedianye.

In Kisumu, Governor Jack Ranguma told off the doctors, saying they earn more money than their counterparts in the private hospitals who, he claimed, do a better job.

Mr Ranguma, who is chairman of the health committee in the CoG, said it was a shame that the doctors had persisted with their strike this long.

He spoke at Tom Mboya Labour College, when he awarded full secondary school scholarships to 280 bright but needy students who excelled in the 2016 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education exams.

"They (doctors) must be compassionate about the roles they are playing and they must be aware of their professional responsibility," he said.

Additional reporting by Lilian Mutavi in Nairobi, Anita Chepkoech in Kisumu and Julius Musungu in Kajiado.