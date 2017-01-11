11 January 2017

Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (Beijing)

Africa: Zambia Reaffirms Its Commitment to One-China Policy

Lusaka — Zambian President Edgar Lungu has reaffirmed its country's commitment to the one-China policy, saying Zambia will maintain strategic communication with China on such major global and regional issues as the reform of the U.N. Security Council.

Lungu made the statement during a meeting with visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi here on Monday.

Hailing China as a most reliable and all-weathered friend and partner of Zambia, Lungu said that Zambia appreciates China's firm support and disinterested assistance to Zambia's national independence and nation-building.

Zambia admires the great achievement made by China in its development under the leadership of President Xi Jinping, Lungu said, asking Wang to convey his respect and greeting to Xi.

In a critical period of accelerated development, Zambia is eager to further deepen its cooperation with China, said the president.

Wang conveyed President Xi's greetings to Lungu, and said that China and Zambia have become all-weathered and sincere friends as well as all-round partners.

China is ready to take the implementation of the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and the outcome of the China-Africa Cooperation Forum summit as the main line, fully tap the three major advantages of political mutual trust, economic complementarity and the friendship between the two peoples, so as to help Zambia achieve industrialization, agricultural modernization and the modernization of the national governance capacity.

Wang kicked off his five-nation Africa visit on Friday, which has already carried him to Madagascar and Zambia. He will also fly to Tanzania, the Republic of Congo and Nigeria later this week.

