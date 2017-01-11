Kenya: Court Declines to Block IEBC Nominees Vetting

Photo: Daily Nation

IEBC selection panel chairperson Bernadette Musundi and vice-chairman Abdulghafur El-Busaidy.

Nairobi — A Nairobi court on Tuesday declined to block the vetting of the Chairperson and Commissioners of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Judge John Mativo Mutinga declined to stop the August House from conducting the vetting pending determination of a case lawyer Apollo Mboya has filed contesting their selection.

The judge held that it would not be prudent to grant the order sought without giving the Bernadette Musundi-led selection panel an opportunity to respond to the issues raised in the matter.

Justice Mutinga directed the panel to respond to the suit within seven days.

Mboya in his affidavit on Monday faulted the selection panel for failing to provide the criteria and or justification it used to shortlist the candidates.

He argued that the candidates recommended to President Uhuru Kenyatta by the Selection Panel for vetting were not the most suitable and qualified candidates for the advertised positions.