Kenya: Controversial AIPCK Archbishop John Baptista Mugecha Dies at 72

Photo: Joseph Kanyi/Daily Nation

Archbishop John Baptista Mugecha of the AIPCK during a past function.

The leader of the African Independent Pentecostal Church of Kenya (AIPCK), Archbishop John Baptista Mugecha has died.

Archbishop Mugecha died on Monday night at the Outspan Hospital in Nyeri where he was receiving treatment.

According to the family, the archbishop was taken to the hospital on January 4, 2017 but did not show signs of improvement despite treatment.

His son, Fredrick Karume, said the family was still trying to come to terms with the loss, noting that his father had just celebrated his 72 birthday on January 1, 2017.

"When we took him to hospital he was in a lot of pain and as days passed his health deteriorated. We were called last night by the hospital informing us that our father had [died]," he said.

He described him as an outspoken leader and a role model to his congregation.

CHURCH LEADERSHIP WARS

He will be remembered for the formation of AIPCK, which is a splinter group of the Africa Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa (AIPCA).

Archbishop Mugecha was at the heart of leadership wars that hit the AIPCA for several years.

According to the AIPCA Chancellor Wahome Gikonyo, the deceased was in talks with the AIPCA leadership which was urging him to fold his church.

"The late Archbishop Gaitho had spearheaded the talks but unfortunately he died," Mr Gikonyo said.

Former President Daniel arap Moi had also attempted to unite the warring factions.

In 1998, Archbishop Mugecha was charged together with then prominent Kiambu politician Waira Kamau and four others with forging a letter and purporting it originated from the Registrar of Societies purporting that they were the bona fide officials of the church.

In 2003, the government registered Archbishop Mugecha's faction, ending a 27-year-old leadership dispute that pitted him against Archbishop Gaitho.

About 400 churches joined the new faction.