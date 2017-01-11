Kenya: Captain's Prize Offers Helicopter Ride At Golf Park Course

Lots of exciting prizes, including a two-hour helicopter flight to any destination, will be at stake at the nine-hole Golf Park course during the Captain's Prize tournament on Friday.

By close of business on Tuesday, at least 100 players, including professionals, had been listed to play in the event sponsored by Jubilee Insurance, EABL, Geo Air, Flamex and Prime Bank.

"Golf Park is the place to be for those who would like to play away from their usual venues," said club captain Anthony Maina.

"Golf Park is Kenya's only pay and play course. It provides Nairobi residents with a warm and vibrant golfing environment. Golf Park has stood out over the years as the cradle and school of golf," he added.

TWO-HOUR HELICOPTER RIDEDuring the two-day event, the first round is set for Friday and the second round the following day.

While the winning amateur player will get a two-hour helicopter ride for two people, there is Sh200,000 at stake for the top five pros, who will be using the event as part a build-up for the Barclays Kenya Open.

In addition to the prizes, there will be entertainment, and nyama choma on hole number eight. The pros will playing on Wednesday and Thursday.

Meanwhile, at Machakos, Timothy Ruiru was the overall winner in the ICEA Lion Group sponsored "King of The Course".

Other prize winners during tournament included the men winner Oliver Nderitu, who also carded 38 points, while Victor Mutwii beat Alex Ndolo and Josephat Mboya on countback to finish second on 37 points. Cleophas Makau with 36 was fifth.

Michael Kinuthia was the top guest on 37 points, and Veronica Kona emerged the best lady with 31 points.

The nines went to Alex Maingi and M.P. Okemwa on 21 and 19 points.

COLLATED RESULTS

At Sigona Golf Club: Chinese New Year Golf Day: Overall Winner Peter Kangethe 43 points, Men winner Gavi Bhachu 42, Francis Njuguna 40, Alim Popat 39 cb Kirit Patel. Lady winner Hemmi Shah 42. Junior winner; Dev Savani 36 points. Guest; Su Biqun 37, 2nd Leo Mao Qing 35 points.

At Limuru Country Club: Year Opener Golf Day: Overall Winner Patrick Mwangi 40 points. Men winner Ben Boxer 38, Lady winner Margaret Wairimu on 38 points. junior winner Brian Njoroge 35 points.

At Thika Sports Club: November 2016 Mug: (A) division David Wainaina 73 nett, 2nd David Matano 74 (B) Patrick Gakuo 72, Lady winner Betty Mutua 71 nett, Guest John Njenga 71 nett.

At Kiambu: Year Opener Golf Day: Winner David Ndirangu 68 nett, George Muiruri 70 nett cb Michael Karuga. Lady winner Jane Njoroge 74 nett, winner club chairman Fredrick Njagi 73 nett.