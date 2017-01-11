10 January 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Butali Sugar Warriors Tackle Flickers in Must-Win Pool B Clash

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Brian Yonga

Hosts Butali Sugar Warriors lock horns with Nigeria's Niger Flickers on Wednesday in a must-win match on Day Five of the Africa Cup for Club Championship on at City Park Stadium.

A 3-0 win for Butali will see them reach the last four. The Kenyan men are third in Pool B with three points after a win and a loss in their first two matches.

Warriors' stand-in coach Meshack Senge said his charges have no room for error as thy seek to reach the last four.

"We can't afford to drop any points. We have improved. We have what it takes to defeat our opponents," said Senge.

In Group A, 2011 bronze medallists Kenya Police take on Uganda's Weatherhead. A win for Police will move them closer to securing a last four slot.

ALL-GHANAIAN WOMEN'S ENCOUNTER

In another encounter, Bank of Ghana's Exchequers will be looking for a third win when they play defending champions Eastern Company. The Ghanaians have had a good run, winning all their matches so far. In the women's contest, fireworks are expected in an all-Ghanaian affair when last year's silver medallist Ghana Police clash with perennial rivals Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) in Pool B.

GRA, who have been regulars in the annual event, finished third last year and are hopeful of winning their maiden crown.

In another Pool B match, former champions Heartland of Nigeria play Wananchi of Uganda. In Pool A, Kada Queens of Uganda will be seeking a second win against Weatherhead of Uganda.

Kada beat Kenya's Sliders 5-1 and a win for them will see them set one foot in the semis. The Ugandans are tied on four points with Sliders but have an upper hand, thanks to their goal scoring prowess.

Kenya

Justin Muturi Recalls MPs to Vet IEBC and EACC Nominees

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has recalled MPs for a special sitting to debate nominees to the ethics and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.