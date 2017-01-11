10 January 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Nairobi Doctors on Strike to Be Sacked on Friday, Kidero Says

By Lillian Mutavi

Nairobi County government will sack striking doctors by Friday if they do not return to work, Governor Evans Kidero has warned.

Over 100 doctors from the county joined their counterparts in a nationwide strike despite talks with the county government last year.

Speaking in Mathare, Dr Kidero said that the county had written to the doctors to explain why they should not be sacked.

"The doctors continued striking despite court declaring it illegal," said Dr Kidero.

He said that the county had already disciplined the doctors by not paying them their December salaries.

In December Kidero said that only 54 doctors had resumed work in county hospitals.

"Why pay someone for a job they have not done... we will not pay them and we will by Friday sack them and employ other doctors," said Dr Kidero.

