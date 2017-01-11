Kenya: Sports Disputes Tribunal Dismisses KPL Petition on 18-Team League

The Sports Disputes Tribunal on Tuesday dismissed a petition by the Kenyan Premier League seeking to stop Football Kenya Federation from expanding the top tier league to 18 teams.

While making the ruling, the Tribunal chairman John Ohaga ordered FKF and KPL to form a Joint Executive Committee to discuss the "merits, modalities and mechanism" of expanding the Kenyan Premier League from 16-18 teams for the 2017 season.

Ohaga gave the two parties up to January 17 to report their findings.

The ruling in essence throws the back the ball to the court of the two protagonists to go to a round-table meeting to thrash out the finer detail of an expanded league.

FKF have been rooting for an expanded league of 18 teams while KPL has been adamant on 16.

The Tribunal's directive come barely 24 hours after FKF relegated Thika United, Sofapaka and Muhoroni Youth for failing to comply to the Caf Club Licensing rules.

