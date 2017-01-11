10 January 2017

Uganda: President Reshuffles Top Military Officers, Drops Army Chief

Photo: AMISOM/The Independent
General Wamala during his last official assignment as Chief of Defence Forces, during a visit to Somalia.
By Julius Barigaba

Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni has announced significant changes in the top army command on Tuesday that has seen his son, Maj Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, head of the elite Special Forces Command, move to a presidential advisory role.

Equally notable, the president has replaced the army chief Gen Edward Katumba Wamala, moving him to a civilian post as a junior minister in the Ministry of Works.

Maj Gen David Muhoozi has been promoted to the rank of full general and takes over from Gen Wamala as the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF).

Until his promotion, Maj Gen Muhoozi was the Chief of Land Forces.

Maj Gen Kainerugaba had been in charge of the president's security since his promotion to the rank and to the head of the Special Forces Command in May last year.

Lt Col Don Nabaasa, will now replace him as the commander in charge of the president's security. He has also been promoted to the rank of a Colonel.

The reshuffle, confirmed by Uganda's People Defence Forces (UPDF) spokesman Lt Col Paddy Ankunda, is contained in a radio message sent by President Museveni, the Commander-in-Chief on Tuesday January 10, 2017.

Other key appointments include Chief of Staff Maj Gen Wilson Mbadi, who takes over as deputy CDF, replacing Lt Gen Charles Angina who becomes the deputy commander of the army's Operation Wealth Creation project.

Brig Peter Elwelu, the commander of UPDF's Second Division based in Mbarara, who led the attack on the palace of the Obusinga Bwa Rwenzururu King Charles Wesley Mumbere in November in Kasese District, has been promoted to the rank of Major General and also becomes the new Chief of Land Forces.

Brig Sam Okiding, recently returned from Somalia has also been promoted to the rank of Major General and Commander, Field Artillery.

The Chief of Military Intelligence, Brig Charles Bakahumura, has been transferred to Chief of Logistics and Engineering. His position will now be taken over by Lt Col Abel Kandiho, who has been promoted to the rank Colonel.

Brig Gavas Mugyenyi, appointed Commander, Air Defence, has also been promoted to the rank of Major General.

