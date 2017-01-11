11 January 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Kanyemba Bhonzo in Narrow Escape

Tagged:

Related Topics

RESOURCE: Zimbabwean TV Host Swept Away in Flooded River

Sophie Chese — Popular radio and television personality Kanyemba Bhonzo escaped death by a whisker on Sunday after a car he was travelling in was swept away in a flooded river at a low-lying bridge in Mudzi.

He was travelling together with his brother and the video of the accident has since gone viral on social media.

In an interview KB, as Bhonzo is popularly known in entertainment circles, confirmed that he was in the car that is seen on the popular video being swept away while crossing a flooded river and thanked God that they were all fine after the unfortunate incident.

"It is true, I am the one who was in that car together with my big brother who was driving.

"We were coming from Nyamapanda where I had accompanied my brother and we came across that bridge in Mudzi.

There were a number of people at that bridge, some had small cars and were afraid to cross because of the waters but we just told each other that we would cross with our big car.

"Unfortunately when we were almost through that is when the car was overpowered by the water and I am grateful to God that we are both fine and none of us was hospitalised after the accident.

He said the car is still to be assessed for any damages.

"The car arrived today (Tuesday) from Mudzi and it is still to go for service to check if it was affected," he said.

He said he went to work a day after the accident and all is well.

"The accident happened on Sunday and yesterday (Monday) I was at work, I am fine," he said.

Zimbabwe

Malnutrition Hits Psychiatric Hospital

Authorities in Zimbabwe's second city of Bulawayo say they've sent a team to investigate reports that scurvy has broken… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.