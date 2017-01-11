Cote d'Ivoire: Côte d'Ivoire - Catching Up From Conflict

analysis

News reports this month of a mutiny among the Ivory Coast military highlight the challenges of winning the peace there as other post-conflict countries, in spite of an impressive record of delivery since 2010 under President Alassane Dramane Ouattara. GREG MILLS went to Abidjan to interview "ADO", as he is commonly known, to find out how he has turned the West African nation around.

In 1983 President Felix Houphouët-Boigny declared his birthplace of Yamoussoukro, 250km "up-country" from Abidjan, to be Côte d'Ivoire's administrative capital. Strung out across wide boulevards lined with tall street lamps, more Paris than provincial, there was a new parliament, convention centre and an international airport capable of taking Concorde. The centrepiece was the Basilica of Our Lady of Peace, named in gratitude for the country's stability since independence, built on a coconut plantation donated by the president himself. With its 158m- high, 100m dome and expansive plaza inspired by the Vatican's Saint Peter's Basilica, it was completed in 1990, involving 1,500 workers from 36 companies working a 24/7 schedule over three years. With 7,400m2 of stain-glass windows - including one depicting Palm Sunday featuring Houphouët, the architects and contractors - and seven hectares of marble, the...