Militant group Alshabaab court in Buale town executed three men including two alleged homosexuals.

This is the first time that Alshabaab has executed persons for involvement in homosexuality.

The execution of the three was done publicly.

The third person a spy was killed for allegedly spying for Ethiopia.

The gay couple Isxaa Abshir, 30, and Abdirizak Sheikh Ali, 15, had confessed to the militant groups court of having been caught in the act of sex.

