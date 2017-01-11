Mauritius: Government to Appoint Migration Service Provider

press release

Government has agreed to the appointment of a Migration Service Provider to offer pre-departure security screening and health screening. The latter will also ensure compliance with recruitment standards by Recruiting Agencies from all labour sending countries with a view to curtailing abuses targeting migrant workers.

Furthermore, the Migration Service Provider would also identify and appoint Recruiting Agents with a proven track record and a minimum of 10 years' experience of supplying workers, and monitor recruitment practices through an ongoing audit to ensure compliance with recruitment standards.

The Service Provider should itself have a proven record of having 10 years' experience and be operating in at least 10 countries.