10 January 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Lilongwe to Host 2017 Urban Music Party

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Tikondane Vega

Blantyre — The 2017 Urban Music Party (UMP) Awards Festival will this year be held as a stand-alone event and will for the first time be held in the capital city Lilongwe.

Since its inception, the UMP Awards have been held in Blantyre as part of the celebrated urban music gathering of Malawi's urban artists and fans.

According to a press statement issued on Monday, the organizing team led by the event's producers Nde'feyo Entertainment has decided to unbundle the awards from the main festival to be a stand-alone event. This follows the tremendous growth and support the awards have achieved in the past two years.

Following the change, the awards will be held as an Evening Red Carpet event between November and December with additional four extra categories of Best Live Act; Best Duo/Group; Best Collaboration and Best SADC Act to the previous 13, making it 17 categories in total.

The maintained 13 old categories are: Best Rap/Hip-Hop Act, Best Reggae/Dance-hall Act, Best R&B/Afro-Pop Act, Best Gospel Act, Best Female Act, Best New Artist, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, Music Video of the Year, Video Director of the Year, Producer of the Year, Artist of the Year and Lifetime Achievement.

"UMP Awards celebrates and promotes excellence in Malawi's urban music industry; it is therefore our goal to have it as a stand-alone event. We feel the UMP Awards have grown with new categories being added each year. And this year it will be a glamorous and a must-attend red carpet event," comments Ken Zizwa Limwame, one of the event executive producers in a statement.

The awards are organized and were founded by Ndefeyo Entertainment who, each year assemble an organizing team. The awards involve independent judges and the public in the selection of winners.

"We are grateful of the support rendered thus far. The public's support has been firm through the years and this has made us to reconsider the future direction of the awards with consideration of its quality and authenticity," Limwame added.

Last year's UMP festival were held at the BAT Ground in the commercial city of Blantyre on November 6 in an event headlined by Gemini Major and Pop Dogg, based in South Africa and Ireland, respectively.

UMP Festival is a celebration of Malawi's urban music, lifestyle and culture. The UMP Awards is a ceremony that recognizes Malawi's exceptional urban music talent.

Malawi

Telecoms Giant Splashes Cash to Promotion Winners

Malawi's giant telecommunication company, Airtel on Tuesday awarded 10 lucky customers with K150,000 prizes and 10… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.