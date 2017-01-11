11 January 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

East Africa: Sudan University Honours SPLA Army Chief for Role in Peace Keeping

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Daily Monitor
South Sudan first Vice president Taban Deng Gai (R) hands the plaque to Gen Malong.
By Peter S Mwayi

Sudan's Al Neelain University has awarded an honorary doctorate to South Sudan's SPLA Chief of Staff Gen Paul Awan Malong.

The award is in recognition of Gen Malong's role in ensuring peaceful coexistence between the border tribes of Rizeigat and Misseriya of Sudan and the Dinka Malual of South Sudan during his time in office as governor of Northern Baher-al Ghazal State.

Speaking during the certificate-awarding ceremony in Juba at the weekend, Prof Al Rashid Ismail, who represented the university vice chancellor, said the university decided to recognize Gen Malong for encouraging social peace between the warring tribes.

"The university administration is also offering 100 scholarships to South Sudan students in Malong's name and the Faculty of Pharmacology will be renamed as Paul Malong College," Prof Ismail said.

Present at the award ceremony were South Sudan President Salva Kiir, First vice president Taban Deng Gai, ambassadors, representatives from the Misseriya and Reizigat tribes as well as several government officials.

Former Sudan deputy prime minister and an elder in the Dinka tribe, Aldo Ajou Deng, scoffed at people who say that Gen Malong is responsible for violence in South Sudan.

He said the people are not on the ground and therefore, cannot "understand how things work" in South Sudan.

"Malong's role, from the time he left Khartoum until now, cannot be underplayed by critics who want to smear his name. If not for the way he handles the military issues, this country would be on its knees," Mr Deng said.

President Kiir urged the Misseriya tribe not to dishonour the signed peace agreement between the Dinka Malual and Misseriya tribe. He emphasised the importance of unity between the three tribes.

East Africa

Education Council to Manage Student Loans, Bursaries

The management of government loans and bursaries for university students could soon be coordinated by the Higher… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.