South Africa: Addicts At Birth - Ocean View's 'Tik Babies'

Methamphetamine (tik) abuse in the Western Cape has exploded over the past two decades. It is a highly addictive drug and, in Ocean Views, its users include pregnant women. Increasingly, children exposed to tik in utero are entering the public schooling system and struggling to get by. With medical research only beginning to take shape and an already shocking drop-out school rate that's due to compounding social ills in lower income communities, it will take money and miracles to make sure these kids don't fall through the cracks. By LEILA DOUGAN for DAILY MAVERICK CHRONICLE.

Justin Summers* (7) is one of 50 Grade R children at the Ocean View Care Centre. He has a mop of curly brown hair and enjoys playing marbles in the open, sandy playground. The impromptu play area is littered with colourful toys and sandwiched between a maze of blue and white shipping containers, which make up the classrooms and offices of the care centre, operational since 2014.

Justin is enrolled at Kleinberg Primary School for Grade 1, where he will start his 12-year journey through the formal education system. But he is likely to struggle at school. His ability to learn has been severely compromised...

