Nigeria: 90 Percent of Nigerians Lack Health Insurance - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says 9 out of 10 Nigerians are not "covered by any kind of health insurance or risk protection mechanism."

The president who disclosed this yesterday while inaugurating the Model Primary Health Care Centre for Universal Health Coverage in Nigeria at Kuchigoro Primary Health Centre (PHC), Abuja, on Tuesday, said this lack of coverage flouted recommendation by the World Health Organisation.

The plan is to revitalise in phases a total 10,000 PHCs across the country. The first phase is for 109 centres nationwide, that's three in each state and one in Abuja.

"Our vision is to reverse this unsatisfactory situation and better care for the poor and needy," the president said.

"This revitalization programme is in alignment with the agenda of our party, the All Progressive Congress (APC).

"We did promise to provide succour to the poor while at the same time providing for all other segments of the society.

"We shall focus more on the people living in the rural areas and the vulnerable population in our society such as women, children under five years of age and the elderly in collaboration with national and international partners," he added. The health centre at Kuchigoro was renovated with assistance from General Electric, Sterling Bank, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency and other partners who fitted the centre with an ambulance.

"The provision of quality health care service will reverse the poor health indices in the country," President Buhari said.

"I am hopeful that our women will no more be dying needlessly during childbirth; our children will no more be dying needlessly as a result of vaccine preventable diseases or common ailment; access to health care will not be limited because of lack of money to pay."