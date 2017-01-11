South Africa: Prince Credits Langeveldt As Cobras Duo Join Proteas

Proteas bowling coach, Charl Langeveldt, must be credited with Wayne Parnell's renewed ability to swing the ball, said Ashwell Prince, head coach of the Cape Cobras.

Parnell is in the test squad for the third test against Sri Lanka.

The left-arm swing bowler and the Cobras' new-ball bowler Dane Paterson will also represent South Africa in the T20 format.

It will be Paterson's international debut.

"It is just reward for his performances not only in the T20 format, but all formats," Prince said of Paterson.

"He bowls in all the power plays. If you want to do that, you need character and the skills to produce it. You cannot be one-dimensional. Dane swings the new ball, he produces the yorkers, the slower balls, the cutters. He possesses all the skills.

"He also is a 100% performer and don't shirk his responsibilities," added Prince.

Paterson was the man who almost single-handedly propelled the Cape Cobras to the Ram Slam T20 Challenge in December 2014 by capturing 4-33 in the final against the Knights.

In the same season, he was the leading wicket-taker in the domestic showpiece with 42 scalps.

"I got the call 22h30 on Thursday evening and the chairman of selectors told me I was selected. I was just tossing and turning the whole night. I just could not sleep after that call. Luckily we batted the next day (in the Sunfoil Series match against the Highveld Lions)," a delighted Paterson said.

"I think I understand my game much better now than two seasons ago when I achieved that 4-33," the fast bowler added.

Prince said Parnell has previously sprinted to the crease, but right now, his approach is slower, yet more rhythmical. His wrist and feet positioning are also good, and during the weekend, he swung the ball in the Sunfoil Series match against the Highveld Lions.

Parnell also struck an unbeaten 103 off 131 balls to power the Cobras to their first Sunfoil Series win of the 2016/2017-season.

The left-hander has struck two four-day centuries and two List A tons during his distinguished career.

When on song with the ball, he can be devastating, as he showed by capturing 7-51 against the Dolphins in a Sunfoil Series match last season.

Source: Sport24