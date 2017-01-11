Nigeria: Buhari Congratulates Veteran Actor, Jimmy Johnson At 77

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the Nollywood family and media industry in congratulating ace entertainer, presenter and comedian, Jimmy Johnson (aka Okoro), who turns 77 years today.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, said Buhari extolled the exceptional talent, skills and versatility of the veteran actor, whose sterling performances in the Village Headmaster, the Citizens and other soap operas, earned him reputation and recognition at both national and international levels.

The president noted that as one of the pioneers of TV drama in Nigeria and a respected thespian, the septuagenarian's contribution to the movie industry, which ranked second in the world, remained indelible, especially as the actors now play major roles in national and global development.

Buhari commended Johnson for the sacrifice, patriotism and loyalty to his country and his calling, starting out early on stage and the screen when rewards were very minimal, but pursuing his career with relentless passion and vigour.

The president prayed that the almighty God would grant Johnson longer life, good health and the strength to keep serving.