10 January 2017

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Billions for Youth Jobs in Oromia

Tagged:

Related Topics

Oromia Regional State has budgeted 6.6 Billion Br this fiscal year which will go towards job creation for unemployed youth.

It includes the 3.5 billion Br of that budget will come from the 10 billion Br revolving youth fund that was announced by the President in October 2016. Oromia Credit and Savings S.C will provide 1.5 billion Br which will be available in the form of loans for entrepreneurs. One billion Br will be provided by the regional state government. The remaining 600 million Br will be provided by regional developmental agencies and their partners.

The 10 billion Br youth fund was announced by the President as a measure to combat the high rates of urban and rural youth unemployment. Nearly a quarter of the youth population was unemployed in 2016. A draft document for the administration of the fund was completed three weeks ago with plans to table it for discussion before the Council of Ministers. The Commercial Bank of Ethiopia will administer the fund.

Ethiopia

Addis Gets Groove Back

Tariku Berhanu has been a 'stage man' for the last five years, a stage constructor who puts together concert stages. He… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Addis Fortune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.