Mozambique: Renamo Accuses Defence Forces of 'Provocations'

Maputo — The Mozambican rebel movement Renamo on Monday claimed that the truce declared by its leader, Afonso Dhlakama, is threatened by “provocations” by the government's defence and security forces.

Cited in Tuesday's issue of the independent daily “O Pais”, the Renamo national spokesperson, Antonio Muchanga, claimed that a Renamo member in the Zobue region of Tete province, near the border with Malawi, had been assassinated.

He also alleged that Renamo members have been harassed in Manica, Sofala and Tete, but gave no details.

Although Muchanga believed that such incidents can undermine the truce, he said that Renamo has no intention of resuming its war.

“We want to denounce and repudiate these acts”, he said, “and appeal to the authorities to use the power which the Constitution and the laws confer on them to bring order to the defence and security forces”.

He also accused members of the ruling Frelimo Party of undertaking “criminal acts” against opposition members and supporters.

Again there were no details, making it difficult to check Muchanga's allegations. The reports reaching the media in Maputo suggest that in general the situation is calm across the country, and that the truce is holding.