Mozambique: Police Seize Ivory in Nampula

Maputo — The Mozambican police in the northern province of Nampula have announced the arrest of five individuals, all of them Mozambican citizens, in illicit possession of four elephant tusks.

According to Zacarias Nacute, the spokesperson for the Nampula Provincial Police Command, speaking at a press conference in Nampula city on Monday, the five were arrested last Wednesday in the district of Lalaua.

He said the four were caught during a police patrol, when policemen became suspicious of a very large suitcase the five men were carrying. When the suspects opened the suitcase, the police found the four tusks inside. The five did not possess any documentation allowing them to transport ivory, and so the police are certain that the tusks are the product of poaching.

Nacute added that the police do not yet know where the tusks came from, or where the five men intended to take the ivory.