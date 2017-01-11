10 January 2017

Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Mozambique: Police Seize Ivory in Nampula

Tagged:

Related Topics

Maputo — The Mozambican police in the northern province of Nampula have announced the arrest of five individuals, all of them Mozambican citizens, in illicit possession of four elephant tusks.

According to Zacarias Nacute, the spokesperson for the Nampula Provincial Police Command, speaking at a press conference in Nampula city on Monday, the five were arrested last Wednesday in the district of Lalaua.

He said the four were caught during a police patrol, when policemen became suspicious of a very large suitcase the five men were carrying. When the suspects opened the suitcase, the police found the four tusks inside. The five did not possess any documentation allowing them to transport ivory, and so the police are certain that the tusks are the product of poaching.

Nacute added that the police do not yet know where the tusks came from, or where the five men intended to take the ivory.

Mozambique

Renamo Accuses Defence Forces of 'Provocations'

The Mozambican rebel movement Renamo on Monday claimed that the truce declared by its leader, Afonso Dhlakama, is… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.