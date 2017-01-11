Nigeria: Jubilation As Beauty Queen Visits Makoko Slum

Concerned about the plight of the less privileged in the society, ex beauty queen, Miss Lauretta Charles yesterday visited the world's biggest floating slum, Makoko, Lagos, where she lavished relief materials as well as cash donations on the residents.

Makoko is a slum neighborhood located in Lagos. In July 2012, Nigerian government officials destroyed dozens of residences in the area. The destruction of this historic community was in order to redevelop what is now seen as prime waterfront.

Our Correspondent further learnt that the community which has floating schools, markets, churches among others, is home to no fewer than 250,000 helpless Nigerians.

It should be noted that an estimated 2,000 people enter Lagos every day, many ending up in informal settlements like Makoko. Our Correspondent learnt that it was founded as a fishing village in the late 19th century, by immigrants from the Egun ethnic group. As its population swelled and land ran out, they moved on to the water. Today Makoko is home to people from a variety of riverine communities along Nigeria's coast.

Speaking with Our Correspondent in Lagos, Queen Lauretta, stated that her visit to the slum was informed on the need to identify with residents of the slum who feel neglected by successive governments, adding that most of the residents are just at the mercy of death.

Queen Lauretta, who was crowned the 2014/15 Miss Fashion Africa Ambassador, called on the Lagos state government to look into the plight of Makoko residents even as she stressed the need for well-meaning Nigerians to contribute their quota in making life meaningful for the residents.

One of the beneficiaries and a resident, who spoke with our Correspondent, Miss Rebecca,expressed gratitude to God for visiting them through Lauretta, praying God to bless her richly especially as she continues to touch the lives of the poor in the society.

Rebecca, 13, noted that life in the slum is one that is full of misery and regret; she used the occasion to call on the governments to hearken to their plight.