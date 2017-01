Incessant rains that have left thousands homeless in Mozambique are feared to worsen a deadly cholera outbreak that has… Read more »

Despite finishing best scorer of the match with 28 points, Emanuel Quezada, now playing for 1º de Agosto, was unable to stop the momentum of Petro who were already in the first half by 47-28.

Luanda — Petro de Luanda defeated on Tuesday 1º de Agosto by 97-86 at Luanda's Cidadela pavilion, in the 6th round match of the national senior men's basketball championship (Bic Basket).

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.