Angola: Handball - 1º De Agosto Nucleus in Benguela Gathers 120 Athletes

Benguela — One hundred and twenty youth female handball athletes work at 1º de Agosto Nucleus in Benguela, in a project opened three years ago.

This was said to Angop on Tuesday by the coordinator of the referred project, Fernando Luís.

The work is carried out by three coaches and the group is divided into a two-day regime in the Matrindindi gymnasium pavilion, where an hour and a half is spent in each shift, a time considered insufficient by the project coordinator, given the high number of athletes.

He said that the main objective is to gradually ensure the transition of athletes to the senior handball team of 1º de Agosto, as happened in 2016, when four players moved from the nucleus to Luanda in order to reinforce 1º de Agosto squad at different categories.

According to him, the basic work will continue in order to reinforce 1º de Agosto's senior team in the near future.

In addition to Benguela, 1º de Agosto have handball teams in Cabinda province and Luanda neighborhoods.