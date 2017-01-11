11 January 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Handball - 1º De Agosto Nucleus in Benguela Gathers 120 Athletes

Tagged:

Related Topics

Benguela — One hundred and twenty youth female handball athletes work at 1º de Agosto Nucleus in Benguela, in a project opened three years ago.

This was said to Angop on Tuesday by the coordinator of the referred project, Fernando Luís.

The work is carried out by three coaches and the group is divided into a two-day regime in the Matrindindi gymnasium pavilion, where an hour and a half is spent in each shift, a time considered insufficient by the project coordinator, given the high number of athletes.

He said that the main objective is to gradually ensure the transition of athletes to the senior handball team of 1º de Agosto, as happened in 2016, when four players moved from the nucleus to Luanda in order to reinforce 1º de Agosto squad at different categories.

According to him, the basic work will continue in order to reinforce 1º de Agosto's senior team in the near future.

In addition to Benguela, 1º de Agosto have handball teams in Cabinda province and Luanda neighborhoods.

Angola

Floods Displace Scores in Angola

Incessant rains that have left thousands homeless in Mozambique are feared to worsen a deadly cholera outbreak that has… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.