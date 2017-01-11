11 January 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Cycling Team Ready for Tropicale Amissa Bongo

By Peter Kamasa

Rwanda cycling team (Team Rwanda) is ready for all the competitions on the 2017 cycling calendar.

According to the Permanent Secretary of FERWACY, Emmanuel Murenzi the team is ready for all the competitions in 2017.

"We will participate in all competitions. The cyclists have started the preparations for all 2017 international competitions, so we believe by the time of the races, they will be ready," Murenzi said.

Team Rwanda will compete in the African Continental Road Championships that will be held in Luxor, Egypt from February 14-19 before competing in the 12th edition of the Tropicale Amissa Bongo that will be staged from February 27 to March 5. The team will also compete in the Tour Cameroun which will run from March 10-18 before participating in the Grand Prix Tour d'Algeria.

Riders in camp: Valens Ndayisenga, Jean-Claude, Jean Bosco Nsengimana, Jean Claude Uwizeye, Joseph Areruya, Samuel Mugisha, Jean Claude Uwizeye, Rene Ukiniwabo and Bonaventure Uwizeye.

Others are Janvier Rugamba, Ephrem Tuyishimire, Gasore Hategeka, Eric Manizabayo, Eric Nduwayo and Jeremy Karegeya and Jeanne d'Arc Girubuntu, who will feature in the women category.

Stages 2017

Stage 1: Moanda-Akiéni (27 February)

Stage 2: Leconi-Franceville (28 February)

Stage 3: Mounana-Koulamoutou (1st March)

Stage 4: Fougamou-Lambaréné (2nd March)

Stage 5: Lambaréné-Kango (3 March)

Stage 6: Akanda (Cap Estérias)-Libreville (4 March)

Stage 7: Owendo-Libreville (5 March)

