Massawa — Healthcare service being provided in Karora Healthcare center is substantially contributing in the improvement of lifestyle of the residents of the administrative areas of Arareb, Rihib, Aflag and Hasmet, Karora sub-zone.

Karora Healthcare center has been offering antenatal and postnatal services for pregnant women and pediatric and immunization services for children.

Associate Nurse Mohammed Osman Merjub, head of Karora Healthcare center, explained that commendable progress has been registered in the prevention of malaria occurrence and in the provision of antenatal and postnatal services and other healthcare related services.