10 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Somerset West Fires Still Not Under Control

Tagged:

Related Topics

The City of Cape Town's fire head has said that blazes on the slopes of the Helderberg Mountains, which have already burnt down the luxury Bezweni lodge and damaged more than 600 hectares, are still not under control.

Tuesday marks the seventh consecutive day of fires on the mountain.

"We are very, very cautious to say that fires are under control. We can only say that when the blaze has been fully extinguished," Ian Schnetler told News24.

"Wind conditions have fuelled the blaze until now, but weather predictions for tomorrow indicate that the winds may quiet down. This hopefully means we can finally lay this fire to rest," he said.

Some 180 firefighters have been deployed to the area.

"We are focusing our attention on the Lourensford area. There are two helicopters currently... [water] bombing in the area."

According to Schnetler, no additional buildings or vineyards had burnt down.

At a press briefing on Monday, the City said that 629 fires had been extinguished in the city since last Tuesday. Mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said that current fire awareness projects were not effective and that a new strategy needed to be devised to combat wildfires.

Meanwhile, fires on Monday destroyed at least eight buildings in Paarl, including heritage sites on the farms of Augusta Kleinbosch and Druk-My-Niet. Strong winds and darkness complicated firefighting efforts in the region.

Source: News24

South Africa

R12 Million for Foreign Firm to Manage SA's Airline Mergers

It will cost government R12.1m to make use of the services of Bain and Company, the Boston-based consultancy firm… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.