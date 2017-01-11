South Africa: Bishop Shocked By Vandalism of Kalk Bay Mosque

Bishop Geoff Davies, who lives next door to the Kalk Bay Mosque that was vandalised with blood on Monday morning, says he is shocked by the incident.

"It is a disgrace that people should behave like this," Davies told News24 on Tuesday.

"We are trying to grow as a multi-racial and multi-faith country."

Davies is the Patron of the Southern African Faith Communities' Environment Institute - an organisation that brings members of all religions together to unite against environmental degradation.

Davies believes that members of the community have always got along, even with their different beliefs.

"At the blessing of the fishing fleet, we had Anglican, Roman Catholic, Muslim and Jewish representatives sharing in prayer. Our neighbours give us Christmas cards and we give them Eid cards."

Davies believes South Africa should set a good example for the rest of the world.

Imam Achmat Sity told News24 earlier that the caretaker found blood sprayed on the mosque when he arrived for early morning prayers at 03:45.

The vandals damaged property inside the mosque. Davies said their holy book had been torn up.

This incident comes shortly after blood splatters and a pig snout were found outside a mosque in Simon's Town. Muslims are not allowed to eat or touch pigs.

