Gambia: Is Jammeh Changing His Tone? - VIDEO

Cape Town — In his latest speech to the nation, Yahya Jammeh said the 2016 election result - which he lost - is not credible, and criticised "foreign interference" and a "sustained smear campaign" about the country.

Jammeh also called the Ecowas call for him to step down and a decision to possibly send in troops as "hasty".

He went on to say: "I hereby issue an executive order .. that nobody be arrested or prosecuted due to acts of omissions in the pre- and post-election period, effective from November 4th, 2016, to January 31st, 2017."

Watch the video for the whole speech.