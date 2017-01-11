South Africa: Proteas Prepare to Welcome World's Top Nations

Photo: http://netball-sa.co.za/

South Africa will be part of a four-nation netball series.

A 12-strong squad has been named to represent the SPAR Protea team to take on Australia and England in the upcoming Quad Series to be staged in Durban later this month.

The world's top three ranked netball nations namely the Diamonds (Australia), Silver Ferns (New Zealand) and Roses (England) will be travelling to Durban for the third leg of the SANZEA Quad Series which includes world No5-ranked SPAR Proteas (South Africa).

The Durban International Convention Centre will host the netball extravaganza. On Saturday 28 January the world's top two netball powerhouses, Australia and New Zealand do battle at 3pm followed by South Africa vs England at 5pm. Then on Tuesday 31 January at 7pm it's South Africa vs Australia.

The first two legs of the inaugural Quad Series were played in New Zealand and Australia in August/September last year.

The Quad Series then moves to England early next month where South Africa are scheduled to play New Zealand on Sunday 5th February.

The SPAR Protea team announced is: Lenize Potgieter, Renske Stoltz, Vanes Marie du Toit, Lindie Lombard, Bongi Msomi (captain), Izette Lubbe, Erin Burger, Precious Mthembu, Karla Mostert, Phumza Maweni, Zanele Vimbela and Juline Rossouw.

Norma Plummer is head coach, assisted by Nicole Cusack while Nisha Rupnarain is manager. Nande Mjajubana is official physiotherapist with Christy Mullender the video analyst.

NSA in line with their commitment to developing local coaching talent announced that Dumisani Chauke would join the SPAR Proteas squad and be mentored by Plummer and would sit with the coaching staff on the bench. Chauke, a former SPAR Protea goal shooter, recently had a successful run as assistant coach of the SPAR Baby Protea under 21 side.

Chauke fulfilled the key role of manager for the SA netball side which won gold at the recent AUSC Region 5 Under-20 Games in Luanda, Angola where they beat Botswana in the final.

Plummer said that the Quad Series was an important part of her overall long term programme of the Proteas. 'As we go forward into 2017 I am looking for the Proteas to keep building on what we have achieved and not to take a backward step and to strongly challenge every team we play.'

The SPAR Proteas will jet into Durban on 18 January for a training camp ahead of the Quad Series.