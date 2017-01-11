9 January 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Increased Students School Enrolment

Barentu — Owing to the concerted awareness raising programs so far carried out in Forto-Sawa sub-zone, students' school enrollment has shown substantial increase, according to Mr. Mohammed Idris Mohammed, Head of Education Ministry's office in the sub-zone.

Mr. Mohammed pointing out that 20 schools ranging from kindergarten to Secondary schools have been put in place and yet students' school enrollment is not as it was expected to be. He further called for integrated efforts on the part of the stakeholders to exert more efforts to motivate parents to send their children to school.

The office of the Ministry of Education branch indicates that the newly built boarding school in Aderset has already begun to offer service with enrollment of adequate number of students.

