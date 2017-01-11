South Africa: Teen Drowns During Mpumalanga Flash Floods

The body of a 17-year-old boy swept away during flash flooding of the Klip River in Matshipe, Mpumalanga, has been found, the NSRI said on Tuesday.

The boy was swept away on Monday afternoon and the National Sea Rescue Institute was called to help Mpumalanga disaster risk management officials find him, NSRI Witbank station commander Dean Wegerle said.

Matshipe is about 20km north-east of Kwaggafontein.

Police divers found him under the water in a deep section of the river around 22:00 on Monday.

