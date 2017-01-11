10 January 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

Nigeria: Under African Skies - Abuja's Airport Fiasco

Photo: Premium Times
Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.
analysis By Simon Allison

Africa's aviation safety record has improved dramatically in recent years, and we have Abuja to thank - it was here that vital new safety rules were agreed upon in 2012. It's ironic and unfortunate, then, that Abuja's own runway doesn't make the grade. By SIMON ALLISON.

In July 2012, aviation experts and diplomats from across the African continent met in Abuja, Nigeria's capital, to figure out how to fix Africa's disastrous aviation safety record.

The numbers weren't good. Flying in sub-Saharan Africa was more dangerous than anywhere else in the world. Air safety is measured by the "jet hull loss rate" - the number of times, per million flights, that an aircraft is damaged so badly in an accident that it must be written off - and African numbers were off the charts. In 2009, a particularly bad year, the jet hull loss rate was 14.83, compared to a global average of just 0.89.

Meanwhile, fears about flying on African airlines or through African airports were scaring off would-be passengers and hampering tourism and investment in Africa.

What could be done? In Abuja, delegates put their heads together and came up with a road map, which they called the Abuja...

