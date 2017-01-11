Tanzania: Why Political Scene in Tanzania Is Set to Change

analysis

Dar es Salaam — Last year was probably one of the worst for the Opposition political parties in the country.

This follows the government decision to ban political activities shortly after the 2015 general elections.

The year also saw some of politicians, including the outspoken Singida West Member of Parliament and the main Opposition Chadema chief lawyer facing the law after he was accused of insulting President John Magufuli not once but in several occasions.

Mr Zitto Kabwe, the national leader of Alliance for Change and Transparency (ACT)-Wazalendo, who was the only opposition Member of Parliament, who didn't walk out of Parliament, during President Magufuli inaugural speech, found himself in the wrong side of the law for allegedly uttering abusive language against the President.

Apart from the arrest of some politicians, despite pleas from many wananchi, the government went ahead and banned live coverage of Bunge sessions.

However, despite the turbulence, some opposition politicians are optimistic things will change in 2017.

Speaking to The Citizen in a round of interview some politicians said due to internal and external pressure President Magufuli's administration wouldn't have any other option other than to loosen its stance on the opposition. Former Kigoma East MP David Kafulila is optimistic that pressure from development partners, especially the European Union (EU), will force the government to review its decision to ban political activities which include demonstration and public rallies.

Mr Kafulila said the EU has cut aid to Tanzania since the government imposed the ban. However, he couldn't go into detail on how much the EU has cut.

But last year the minister for Finance and Planning, Dr Philip Mpango, admitted that donors have cut their support to the government 2016/17 budget. The minister revealed that the government was considering to secure loans from Middle East countries to offset the deficit.

"I am sure the pressure from donors will force the government to allow political activities, most aren't ready to spend their taxpayers' money in countries that don't observe principles of democracy," said Mr Kafulila.

According to Mr Kafulila if the government will review its decision to ban political activities as well as ban of live coverage of Bunge sessions, it will give the government a bargaining power when negotiating with donors.

For his part, Political Science Professor at Saint Augustine University of Tanzania (Saut), Mwesiga Baregu shares the same view with Mr Kafulila.

Prof Baregu, who is also a member of Chadema Central Committee said the reason behind the ban of political activities given by the police are too week for the ban to continue to exist in 2017.

Prof Baregu said if the government will continue to ban political activities in the country on grounds that by allowing them it will disrupt peace in the country then the head of state will have to declare a state of emergence.

"As par the 1992 Political Act political parties are allowed to conduct political activities throughout the year and as par the constitution people are given a freedom of assembly," said Prof Baregu.

The don also warned that if the government wouldn't lift ban on political activities it will be risking fueling chaos. Prof Baregu said most of wananchi especially the youth will become intolerant if they won't be given their right to participate in politics, which is provided by the constitution. Also, holding bans would be another huge test to people's tolerance with looming threats that the youth may lose patience and therefore enter into streets to protest against their government.

However, United People's Democratic Party chairman, Mr Fahmi Dovutwa expressed his pessimism over the prospect of the government to lift the ban.

According to Mr Dovutwa the Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) led government won't lift the ban because it want to weaken the opposition ahed of 2020 elections.

"CCM made some promises during the campaigns, which are impossible to be implemented that is why they imposed the ban; they know if they will lift the ban the opposition will start to ask about the promises something, which will reduce CCM credibility to wananchi," said Mr Dovutwa.

He added, "for example during the campaigns CCM promised to end conflicts between farmers and pastoralists but the conflicts have continued to persist; what will they tell wananchi if the opposition will start to ask questions."

However, despite many of oppositions' outcry Mr Kafulila sees some positive outcome since the government imposed the ban.

According to the outspoken politicians, who recently decamped to Chadema from NCCR-Mageuzi, some of opposition political parties, notably Chadema, has used internal meeting to institutionalize the party.