Nigeria: Top Five Comedians in Abuja

Everyday Abuja Entertainers especially comedians cry out about the way event organizers treat them while the Lagos comedians are being held with high esteem.

The Major reason why most Lagos comedians are paid more is not just channeled to only their popularity but also their class and content matters so well too. Today, we decided to celebrate and feature Abuja Comedians with class and content as below... ...

Mc Amana:

Mc Amana is one of Abuja's Biggest MC and Comedy who started comedy under the mentor-ship of Nigeria Most Respected Comedian "Alibaba" Mc Amana has craved a niche for himself in the comedy industry in and outside Abuja and his unique style of anchoring events is why we call him "The Undisputed Genius" Mc Amana has separated himself from most Abuja comedian with his firsthand and outstanding content while his style of dressing makes him look more Classy than most of the rest. Mc Amana is also the Brain Behind One of Abuja's most successful comedy show which has featured 2Face, Alibaba, Phyno, MI, Yung6ix, Kenny Blaq and many more.

Dr Ayuba:

Dr Ayuba is one of Abuja's most respected Comedian and MC. Dr Ayuba is also the president of Abuja Body of Comedians and over the years, the standard he kept for himself made him so influential and valued. You Hardly find Dr Ayuba in a low class event and his way of anchoring events is next to none.

Amb Wahala:

Here comes the man with controversial contents, Amb Wahala is the man that mimicked Patience Jonathan's Voice which went viral. Amb Wahala is also an activist on Radio, Amb Wahala Fashion sense might not be too good but we still think he is a man of class whose content have been featured on Big comedy shows in Nigeria Like AY Live, Alibaba Jan 1st show and many more.

Chuks D General:

Last Year was a big year for Chuks D General, starting from hosting the biggest Events in Abuja to organizing the Biggest Comedy show made him look like the Man of The Year. Chuks D General is now been recognized outside Abuja and he has also been featured on events like AY Live, MBGN, Night of A Thousand Laugh and many more.

Ghana Must Go:

Peter Ogbudu who is popularly known as Ghana Must Go is a Warri boy with so much content that keeps audience asking for more. Ghana Must Go has distinguished himself from an ordinary Abuja Comedian by doing several sold out comedy concerts in and outside Abuja. He has also anchored several high profile events within the FCT and he also co-anchor a radio Program "Na Wetin Dey Happen" on HotFM.