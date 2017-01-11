11 January 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: AfDB to Fund Agro-Industrial Park for North West

The African Development Bank, AfDB, will partner with the Sokoto State Government in its plans to establish an agro-industrial park for the North-West geo-political zone, its President, Dr. Akinwumi Adeshina, has said.

He added that as a starting point to the realisation of the overall objective of the project, cotton production would be given priority attention in order to resuscitate the ailing textile industry in the region.

Speaking during a visit to Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, Adeshina said the bank was interested in partnering with the state in particular, and the North-West states in general, because of the huge potentials in agriculture, solid minerals and energy.

He urged Tambuwal to mobilise governments of neighbouring states to key into the idea of the agro-industrial zone, saying it will better serve the interest of the nation if the governments enter into partnership with AfDB as a collective.

A statement in Sokoto, yesterday, by Tambuwal's spokesman, Malam Imam Imam, quoted Adeshina as saying that AfDB would also facilitate the state government's efforts to engage with the private sector to mobilise resources for a number of projects.

He listed some of the projects to include medical tourism, healthcare delivery, renewable energy, agriculture and especially harnessing the state's potential in the manufacture of fertiliser.

In his remarks, Tambuwal commended Adeshina for his zeal and contributions to the development of Nigeria and Africa.

He assured the bank of Sokoto's commitment to the realisation of the partnership, adding that the state government was ready to host AfDB's delegation, which will visit Sokoto later in the year to seal the agreements reached.

