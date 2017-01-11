10 January 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

Southern Africa: Wildlife Trafficking - the Sordid Connection

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

The shadowy collusion of South Africa with Mozambique, Laos and Vietnam is satiating Asia's great thirst for illegally trafficked wildlife, writes ADAM CRUISE.

Despite public announcements, displays for the media and signed Memoranda of Understanding, these countries are doing little to combat the criminal networks involved in the flood of wildlife products out of Africa. The four countries have become a nexus of an international criminal network that rivals drugs, arms and human trafficking in both scale and profitability.

Organised criminal syndicates once hired Vietnamese nationals with no hunting experience to hunt rhino to illegally procure rhino horn - a practice known as pseudo-hunting. This was eventually stopped, but according to a recent report by the Environmental Investigation Agency (EIA), the flow of rhino horn from South Africa continues unabated.

The budget for the SA Department of Environmental Affairs represents less than 1% of total government expenditure in the financial year 2015-16. This leaves wildlife enforcement agencies -- both nationally and for the provinces - woefully underfunded allowing law-enforcement officials to become easily corrupted.

Corruption in South Africa, according to the report, is currently the main obstacle in effective enforcement relating to wildlife crime. For example, 11 policemen were arrested...

Southern Africa

Western Cape Fires Under Control

Fires in Somerset West and Paarl were contained on Wednesday morning, with authorities monitoring the areas for any… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.