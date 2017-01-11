Southern Africa: Wildlife Trafficking - the Sordid Connection

analysis

The shadowy collusion of South Africa with Mozambique, Laos and Vietnam is satiating Asia's great thirst for illegally trafficked wildlife, writes ADAM CRUISE.

Despite public announcements, displays for the media and signed Memoranda of Understanding, these countries are doing little to combat the criminal networks involved in the flood of wildlife products out of Africa. The four countries have become a nexus of an international criminal network that rivals drugs, arms and human trafficking in both scale and profitability.

Organised criminal syndicates once hired Vietnamese nationals with no hunting experience to hunt rhino to illegally procure rhino horn - a practice known as pseudo-hunting. This was eventually stopped, but according to a recent report by the Environmental Investigation Agency (EIA), the flow of rhino horn from South Africa continues unabated.

The budget for the SA Department of Environmental Affairs represents less than 1% of total government expenditure in the financial year 2015-16. This leaves wildlife enforcement agencies -- both nationally and for the provinces - woefully underfunded allowing law-enforcement officials to become easily corrupted.

Corruption in South Africa, according to the report, is currently the main obstacle in effective enforcement relating to wildlife crime. For example, 11 policemen were arrested...