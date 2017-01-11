Rwanda: Cricket - Challengers Sign Bimenyimana

Challenger's cricket club has signed Zappy Bimenyimana.

The 19-year-old former Kerala hunters and RCA-development team player joined Challengers at the end of last season and he expressed his delight for joining such a big club with great pedigree in Rwanda cricket.

"I am extremely happy for this opportunity, joining a club like challengers with great history in the game in the country is a dream come true," he said adding that he will work hard to be a valuable member of the team.

Bimenyimana rose to fame while at Kerala hunters where he was one of the star players, he then went on to play for the RCA- development team where he formed formidable partnership with Eric Niyomugabo, John Bosco Tuyizere and Adeline Tuyizere.

They together helped their team to the final in the T20 computer point as well as semi-finals in the UAE Exchange and 50 over's premier league.

However, all the players have been bought from RCA-development team that was founded in 2016 with the aim of nurturing future national cricket players.